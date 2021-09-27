808 Announces the North America Market Product Debut

According to Mr. David Chen, President and CEO of the Company, “The Florida Mall is located just minutes from the Orlando International Airport, Walt Disney World Resort and popular area attractions, The Florida Mall is Central Florida’s largest shopping center. Spanning 1.7 million square feet and welcoming more than 20 million visitors annually, this dynamic shopping destination offers an experiential environment featuring more than 250 retail, dining and entertainment options enjoyed by domestic and international guests, local residents and families alike. Prominent department and anchor stores Macy’s, Dillard’s, JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods complement best of brand retailers like A|X Armani Exchange, Apple, Tesla, H&M, MAC Cosmetics, Michael Kors, Mayors Jewelers featuring Rolex, Victoria’s Secret and ZARA. As Florida is the number one tourism state in the U.S. with nearly 120 million visitors from all around the world each year, and The Florida Mall has over 20 million visitors each year in traffic flow, therefore we are very excited to have our products debuted at The Florida Mall in Orlando.

Remy Breton, Vice President SilverLight Electric Vehicle commented, “We are also discussing other available outlets and mall spaces with Simon Property Group to set up our additional exhibition locations at the moment, and we feel confident that we should be able to reach our sales target of 10,000 Units for the first year ($100,000,000 in sales revenue) ”

Peter Chen, CFO of the Company further commented, “as we are fully maximizing and utilizing all our available resources in the industry, and taking advantage of our global supply chain platform. As a result, we will be able to maximize our production capacity and deliver aviation grade quality products with extremely competitive price to our customers. Our e-Bike products will have an unbelievable introductory retail price starting at just $799.00 which are superb bargains for the North American market. The Company is also working on a very aggressive marketing plan to target the rental fleet markets in Florida and the islands within the Caribbean Area, we are truly excited and confident about the future growth of our company. “

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words “hope,” “anticipate,” “may” and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SilverLight International Group

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is the electric reverse-trike vehicle division which is based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

David Chen, President - (631) 397-1111



