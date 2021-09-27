Urbanimmersive Redefines Real Estate Photography Standards With Its New All-in-One 3D Photography Subscription Services

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) has begun during this Summer a rollout of all-in-one 3D visual content monthly subscription services in the Province of Quebec (Canada) throughout its newly acquired photography provider businesses.

Urbanimmersive rolled out new all-in-one photography service in 3 major cities of the Province of Quebec making 3D tour, floor plans and single property websites part of all basic real estate photo-shoot sessions when agents subscribed to the monthly services.

The monthly subscriptions provide real estate agents the right to get a 3D tour, 2D and 3D floor plans and single property websites at no additional cost when ordering high quality still pictures making it the most competitive visual content package on the market. The subscriptions also include a limited version of Urbanimmersive's flagship patents pending product UiMeet3D, a 3D avatar video-conferencing and lead generation solution.

The monthly subscription packages are based on agent's active listings (homes for sale) on which agents have the options to add different UiMeet3D extended services thus providing Urbanimmersive with incremental recurring revenues. Those new revenue streams will be included in financial reports going forward enabling investors keeping track of progress.

Since the beginning of the rollout, the number of agents subscribing to the all-in-one 3D monthly services is steadily growing amongst existing customers. The monthly subscription has also shown to attract and retain new agents. Based on this initial success, the Company expects to increase related marketing to further accelerate the monthly subscription adoption rate.

In that regard, the Company is pleased to share internal market share data analysis providing insights with regards to the impact of this new all-in-one visual content monthly subscriptions rollout in the Province of Quebec (population of 8.5 million residents) for properties for sale by real estate agents.

For June 2021, in the Province of Quebec, Urbanimmersive 3D tour market share was only 4%. After 3 months of rollout of the new all-in-one 3D visual content service, Urbanimmersive 3D tour market share has skyrocketed reaching 42%. For the Montreal city only, Urbanimmersive 3D tour market share has reached 48%, significantly surpassing Matterport, the leading brand in 3D tours.