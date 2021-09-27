checkAd

Progress Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Celebrating 40 years in business and 30 years since listing on the Nasdaq, the company looks to the future with a renewed customer commitment, strategic growth mindset and unparalleled product leadership

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, announced that CEO Yogesh Gupta will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq today at 9:30 a.m. ET. Gupta will be joined on the bell podium by members of the Progress leadership team to commemorate Progress’ 40th anniversary and 30th anniversary of being listed on the Nasdaq. The event will be broadcast from the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and live streamed here.

“Four decades ago, four visionaries came together to create a better way to build applications by serving the unique needs of application developers. What has made Progress stand the test of time is our deep commitment to our customers, partners and employees who together, are the force behind our vision to propel business forward in a technology-driven world,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “The durability of our business and our long-standing position as a market leader is a testament to the determination of our people to deliver faster cycles of innovation that help our customers, partners and communities to achieve their goals. We thank them all for the ongoing support. Progress is built around you, and it has been our privilege to support you for 40 years.”

Our Longstanding Commitment to Our Customers
Originally known as Data Language Corporation (DLC), Progress was founded in 1981 and led by founding CEO, Joseph Alsop, as an early pioneer of tools for application development and deployment. By the end of the decade, DLC was renamed Progress Software, expanded operations into Europe and quadrupled sales to more than $25 million. In 1991, Progress went public on the Nasdaq (PRGS) and since then, has grown into a global brand, evolving into an experienced, trusted provider that enables businesses to excel with confidence. ​

“It’s amazing that after 30-plus years of working with Progress, after our business has changed so much, that we still gain a significant advantage by using Progress technology. Happy anniversary, Progress,” said Mike Liewehr, Founder & CEO, Akioma Software.

Total Growth Strategy
Progress is committed to a total growth strategy led by acquisition, adding businesses to its portfolio with complementary products, recurring revenue and loyal customer bases that will ensure revenue growth and cash flow to drive meaningful shareholder value. Ultimately, Progress seeks to double the size of its business in five years, providing tremendous opportunities for employees, customers, partners and shareholders alike.   

