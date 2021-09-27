HP’s Smartest Ink Tank Printer(1) For People That Print A Lot

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 97% of print owners believing that printing will remain central to their business 7 , HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today introduces the new low-cost HP Smart Tank 7000 series to meet the daily needs of individuals printing high volumes.

“Individuals continue to look for an easy and cost-efficient solution for their everyday printing needs,” says Xavier Garcia, GM and Global Head, Print Hardware Systems, HP. “The new Smart Tank 7000 series provides an excellent printing experience from start to finish with high quality prints and advanced smart features designed to increase daily productivity without breaking the bank.”

Building on HP’s long history of developing products with sustainability in mind, the HP Smart Tank 7000 Series is HP’s first ink tank printer to be made from over 25% recycled plastic5. The printers’ compatible HP ink bottles can be recycled through HP Planet Partners supporting the company’s vision for a closed-loop recycling process and reducing the amount of virgin plastic used6.

Key features include: