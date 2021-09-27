HP’s Smartest Ink Tank Printer(1) For People That Print A Lot
New HP Smart Tank 7000 Series is a low-cost reliable solution made for those who print daily
Highlights:
- HP Smart Tank 7000 Series offers an innovative smart ink tank experience:
- Ink tank printing system that meets the needs of individuals who print in high volumes daily
- Enabled by dual band Wi-Fi2, and the best-in-class free HP Smart App3, 4 that lets users print from anywhere and seamlessly shift between digital and paper
- New magic touch panel and smart-guided lighting features match the way people get work done. Users can easily manage and navigate tasks more efficiently
- Designed to be eco-conscious – the printer is made from over 25% recycled plastic5 and their ink bottles can be recycled through HP Planet Partners, world’s #1 printer supply recycler6, to keep plastics out of oceans and landfills
PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 97% of print owners believing that printing will remain central to their business7, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today introduces the new low-cost HP Smart Tank 7000 series to meet the daily needs of individuals printing high volumes.
“Individuals continue to look for an easy and cost-efficient solution for their everyday printing needs,” says Xavier Garcia, GM and Global Head, Print Hardware Systems, HP. “The new Smart Tank 7000 series provides an excellent printing experience from start to finish with high quality prints and advanced smart features designed to increase daily productivity without breaking the bank.”
Building on HP’s long history of developing products with sustainability in mind, the HP Smart Tank 7000 Series is HP’s first ink tank printer to be made from over 25% recycled plastic5. The printers’ compatible HP ink bottles can be recycled through HP Planet Partners supporting the company’s vision for a closed-loop recycling process and reducing the amount of virgin plastic used6.
Key features include:
SMART PRINTER:
- Easily manage tasks with a magic touch panel that appears only when needed and smart-guided lighting for an intuitive experience
- Reliable self-healing dual-band Wi-Fi3
- Simple mobile setup4
- HP Wolf Essential Security
SMART PRODUCTIVITY:
- Save time and paper when printing everyday documents with automatic two-sided printing
- High-quality printing for up to 50,000 pages
- Delivers worry-free performance with a quick and easy set up through the HP Smart App3, 4
- Enjoy HP Smart Advance features such as advanced scanning, mobile fax, and productivity features for up to one year free
