Mercury Systems to acquire Avalex Technologies Corporation

27.09.2021, 15:00   

  • Continues to scale Mercury’s global avionics and mission systems business
  • Complementary capabilities enhance position at forefront of military digital convergence
  • Strong growth profile driven by platform modernization, supply chain delayering, innovative products
  • Advances Mercury’s display offerings to include integrated smart displays
  • Broadens mission processing capabilities, adding communications management

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Avalex Technologies Corporation (“Avalex”). Based in Gulf Breeze, Fla., Avalex is a provider of mission-critical avionics, including rugged displays, integrated communications management systems, digital video recorders, and warning systems.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Mercury will acquire Avalex for all cash, subject to net working capital and net debt adjustments. The acquisition is expected to be treated as an asset sale for tax purposes. The acquisition and associated transaction expenses are expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand and Mercury’s existing revolving credit facility.

Avalex is currently expected to generate approximately $40 million in revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, with adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 25%. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS.

“Avalex’s product and technology portfolio is highly complementary to Mercury’s existing offering,” said Mark Aslett, Mercury’s president and chief executive officer. “With deep expertise in integrated displays, digital video recorders, and communications management, their suite of innovative avionics solutions uniquely position the Company to address and enable the growing demand for digitally converged solutions in the C4I and platform/mission management markets. Like our previous acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation, Avalex is also experiencing accelerated growth due to their strong product offerings and supply chain delayering by the Government. Finally, we see strong alignment in our strategies and vision, as well as our cultures, values, and commitment to innovation.”

