Central Garden & Pet Announces Lisa Coleman as New Director

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) (“Central”), a market leader in the garden and pet industries, today announced that it has appointed a new director, Lisa Coleman, to the Company’s Board of Directors effective September 26, 2021.

Lisa Coleman (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Coleman has more than 25 years of experience in talent management and development including executive coaching, leadership development, leadership and succession planning and talent acquisition. She currently provides executive career coaching and board advisory through her firm Lisa Coleman Advisory Services. She also served part-time as a career advisor assisting undergraduates, graduates and alumni of Rice University. Before starting her firm, Ms. Coleman served as Managing Director, Head of Leisure and Hospitality Practice, member of the Consumer and Private Equity Practices and Head of Research Americas at Russell Reynolds Associates where she led business development, executive search and organization assessments for consumer sector clients. Prior to that she served as the Human Capital Partner at Maveron, a venture capital firm and spent five years at Korn/Ferry International as Partner, Retail Practice and Head of eCommerce. Ms. Coleman has a strong background in talent development with broad-based experience in a number of industries including leisure & hospitality, private equity, retail and eCommerce.

“In Lisa Coleman, we have found an exceptional thought leader who brings to Central deep expertise in human resources and leadership development. Nothing is more important to the Company’s long-term success than attracting, developing and retaining great team members,” said Bill Brown, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Central Garden & Pet. “On behalf of the Board, I welcome Lisa and am looking forward to her active participation.”

Ms. Coleman has a BS in Psychology from the University of Florida. She completed graduate studies and an Organizational and Leadership Coaching Certification at Northwestern University.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.

