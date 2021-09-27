Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Updated Board of Advisors

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has revised its Board of Advisors. In July 2021, the company announced that Jeffrey Slotnick, CPP, PSP, had been appointed as Chairman of the company’s Board of Advisors.

“One of Jeff’s first assignments as Chairman of the Board of Advisors was to evaluate the existing Board and recommend additional members that would contribute to RAD’s future objectives,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. The company’s new Board of Advisors is a diverse group of 28 security, law enforcement and technology experts that will help guide the company’s direction in a variety of ways. “I’m so pleased with this roster of advisors. Each member will bring their experiences, vision and their influence to the table,” Reinharz added.

“We have great plans on how to fully utilize this amazing group of RAD influencers and industry leaders,” said Jeffrey Slotnick, CPP, PSP, Chairman of the RAD Board of Advisors. “We anticipate having committees and teams of Board members looking at penetrating new markets for RAD solutions, leveraging their social networks, plus advising RAD leadership on day-to-day operations as the company continues its rapid growth,” Slotnick concluded.

“Refreshing our Advisors group with Jeff at the helm should give RAD advantages in thought leadership, market penetration and general corporate feedback,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “The caliber of personnel, and their collective rich experiences, speaks so highly about the future of RAD. With this group of advisors and the existing RAD team, the conquering strategy is in place, all that’s left is excellent execution.”

The company confirmed that the first Board of Advisors meeting will be held in early October. The entire RAD Board of Advisors can be reviewed online at https://roboticassistancedevices.com/rad-board-of-advisors/

