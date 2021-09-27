Airgain Launches High Power Fixed Wireless Access AirgainConnect Solutions for Robust Broadband Communications in Public Safety and Utility Applications

The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE-FWA includes an integrated multi-band high power LTE antenna-modem designed specifically for fixed wireless access. The AC-HPUE-FWA is designed to enable maximum coverage and reliability for fixed wireless access at police departments, fire departments, EMS dispatch centers, government buildings, public and private utility sites, airline emergency operations centers, hospitals, private medical practice locations, schools, private security dispatch centers, and media outlets. This rugged fixed wireless access antenna-modem tightly couples essential LTE radio components with the modem to meet the most demanding needs of locations that require more reliable and secure communications before, during, and after an event or disaster.

Airgain, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRG) , a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the release of its first fixed wireless access (FWA) solution from the AirgainConnect platform, along with a new black form factor offered for all platform products.

The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE antenna-modem, Airgain’s first product from the platform, is also offered in a black form factor along with the white model that is currently available. AirgainConnect’s patented technology is capable of transmitting the maximum allowable radiated power directly to the LTE antenna elements. When compared to a conventional modem, the AC-HPUE maximizes coverage, building penetration, and throughput for critical communications applications.

“The AC-HPUE-FWA brings more reliable connectivity when base stations are compromised, which is critical especially during disaster scenarios,” said Morad Sbahi, Senior Vice President of Global Product and Marketing at Airgain. “Omnidirectional fixed wireless access reconnects to backup LTE base stations if a primary station goes down, providing first responders with the highest degree of readiness available. We are proud to offer new product innovations that expand the AirgainConnect platform for more robust public safety offerings.”

The new AirgainConnect platform options will be showcased in Airgain’s booth #657 at IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo), which takes place in Las Vegas, NV on September 27-30, 2021. Brian Goodyear, Product Line Director at Airgain, will be discussing how AirgainConnect provides increased coverage for first responders in a speaking session on September 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. PT during IWCE in the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, please email events@airgain.com.