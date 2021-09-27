checkAd

Airgain Launches High Power Fixed Wireless Access AirgainConnect Solutions for Robust Broadband Communications in Public Safety and Utility Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 15:15  |  48   |   |   

Airgain, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the release of its first fixed wireless access (FWA) solution from the AirgainConnect platform, along with a new black form factor offered for all platform products.

The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE-FWA includes an integrated multi-band high power LTE antenna-modem designed specifically for fixed wireless access. The AC-HPUE-FWA is designed to enable maximum coverage and reliability for fixed wireless access at police departments, fire departments, EMS dispatch centers, government buildings, public and private utility sites, airline emergency operations centers, hospitals, private medical practice locations, schools, private security dispatch centers, and media outlets. This rugged fixed wireless access antenna-modem tightly couples essential LTE radio components with the modem to meet the most demanding needs of locations that require more reliable and secure communications before, during, and after an event or disaster.

The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE antenna-modem, Airgain’s first product from the platform, is also offered in a black form factor along with the white model that is currently available. AirgainConnect’s patented technology is capable of transmitting the maximum allowable radiated power directly to the LTE antenna elements. When compared to a conventional modem, the AC-HPUE maximizes coverage, building penetration, and throughput for critical communications applications.

“The AC-HPUE-FWA brings more reliable connectivity when base stations are compromised, which is critical especially during disaster scenarios,” said Morad Sbahi, Senior Vice President of Global Product and Marketing at Airgain. “Omnidirectional fixed wireless access reconnects to backup LTE base stations if a primary station goes down, providing first responders with the highest degree of readiness available. We are proud to offer new product innovations that expand the AirgainConnect platform for more robust public safety offerings.”

The new AirgainConnect platform options will be showcased in Airgain’s booth #657 at IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo), which takes place in Las Vegas, NV on September 27-30, 2021. Brian Goodyear, Product Line Director at Airgain, will be discussing how AirgainConnect provides increased coverage for first responders in a speaking session on September 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. PT during IWCE in the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, please email events@airgain.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Airgain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Airgain Launches High Power Fixed Wireless Access AirgainConnect Solutions for Robust Broadband Communications in Public Safety and Utility Applications Airgain, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Airgain and Sierra Wireless Collaborate to Bring Advanced Connectivity Solutions to Public Safety and Utility Applications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten