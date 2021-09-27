checkAd

Optex Systems Announces $1.4 Million Order

Autor: Accesswire
27.09.2021, 15:16  |  25   |   |   

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, today announced an initial …

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, today announced an initial $1.4 Million order against a 5 Year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract for laser protected periscopes from a United States Prime Customer with deliveries starting in 2022 and concluding in 2023 for this initial release.

Danny Schoening, CEO of the Optex Systems Holdings Inc., commented, "Optex continues to be the supplier of choice for periscopes by the Department of Defense and the major Primes producing Armored Vehicles. Optex continues to support our customers with product for new production and spares for those units in the field or currently going through refurbishment."

With this order, Optex's current backlog stands at over $28 Million.

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS
Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs and military spending, the timing of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in the U.S. Government's interpretation of federal procurement rules and regulations, changes in spending due to policy changes in any new federal presidential administration, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, changes to export regulations, increases in tax rates, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, changes in the market for microcap stocks regardless of growth and value and various other factors beyond our control.

Seite 1 von 2
Optex Systems Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Optex Systems Announces $1.4 Million Order RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, today announced an initial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
i3 Energy PLC Announces Interim Report and Dividend Declaration
Golden Dawn Announces Mr. Beat Frei As VP Finance and Business Development
Sterling Metals Discovers High Grade Polymetallic Mineralization, Expands Drill Program and Earns ...
Core Assets Confirms New Discovery at the Blue Property Atlin, British Columbia
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Demonstrates Ability to Isolate CTCs
Trust Stamp Awarded $3.9M DHS Contract
CanaFarma Announces Fully Sold First Drop of Winners Circle Products
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Quadrise Testing Program
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21Optex Systems Announces Stock Repurchase Program
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies
Accesswire | Analysen