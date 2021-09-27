UPDATE -- Community Redevelopment Announces Plans For Full Service In-House Real Estate Brokerage

Full-service brokerage to open flagship office in South Florida

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Redevelopment (OTC: CRDV) ("the Company"), a developer and owner of community oriented real estate in urban and suburban markets with a focus on all aspects of the real estate development cycle, announced today plans to open a full service, in-house real estate brokerage in the Miami Metropolitan Area with a commercial & residential division. The newly formed brokerage will specialize in residential sales and providing commercial real estate investment services to maximize value for clients.



The mission of Community Redevelopment’s brokerage will be to ensure that the entire process of acquiring, selling, and leasing real estate is positive for all parties involved: Buyers, Sellers, and Realtors. Community Redevelopment plans to provide both commercial and residential real estate brokerage services with targeted expertise in the acquisition and disposition of multifamily, mixed-use, retail, land, and office assets as well as for-sale residential (single-family homes, townhomes, vacation homes, and condominiums). Each of our experienced Realtors will have the professional support of our organization to benefit all types of real estate transactions in Florida and beyond. The primary market served will be the state of Florida with particular focus on Aventura, Bal Harbour Bay H, Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Downtown / Brickell, Fort Lauderdale, Golden Beach, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Key Biscayne, Miami Beach, Miramar, North Miami & Beaches, Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, Pinecrest, Sunny Isles Beach, Surfside, and Weston.

Garfield Antonio, President of Community Redevelopment, said, “Community Redevelopment is focused on all aspects of the real estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations, and site redevelopment. We believe the real estate brokerage will be an intricate part of our strategy moving forward with a vertical structure to create value from acquisition to disposition of assets.

According to the Miami Association of Realtors and the Multiple Listing Service system, Miami-Dade County real estate posted its best July sales month in history as pent-up demand, more U.S. individuals and companies moving to South Florida, and record-low mortgage rates fueled record breaking transactions. Miami-Dade County total home sales surged 57.7% year-over-year in July 2021, from 2,303 sales to 3,632. Miami single-family home transactions rose 15%, from 1,194 to 1,373. Miami existing condo sales increased 103.7%, from 1,109 to 2,259. A new report from Realtor.com says the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area is the third fastest-growing rental market in the country among metro areas. The average rent in August was $2,432, up 27% from the same time last year. Currently, lack of inventory seems to be the only negative attribute to the South Florida real estate market.