QS Energy, Inc., Fully SEC Compliant

QSEP restored to OTC Current status allowing us to now focus on AOT testing

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / QS Energy, Inc. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC PINK:QSEP), today announced that Q2 for the period ending June 30, 2021 has been filed and accepted as of September 13th, 2021.

The process that began months ago to advance our SEC compliance is now complete allowing the removal of certain warning notices related to the Company's shares.

Having resumed the testing of AOT we have made some significant discoveries in troubleshooting the AOT device in its current configuration. The past few months of testing revealed conclusions related to previous demonstration site failures leading to what we consider "design challenges" for an improved AOT. These challenges are always a feature associated with the development of any new technology. There will be more information to elaborate on in the coming weeks pending our current testing and evaluation of the AOT this week. In our pursuit to determine optimal design changes to achieve a reliable AOT we are also mindful of the timing element to re-approach a development partner.

"We have been able to positively identify several issues that prevented the AOT from operating at full field strength at the demonstration site. We will continue to work to identify other issues so that we can generate an improved set of design constraints" said Dr. Gallagher, lead engineer of QS Energy.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Please visit the following link for our complete cautionary forward-looking statement: https://www.qsenergy.com/site-info/disclaimer

About Applied Oil Technology

QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT) is a solid-state turn-key system which uses a high volt / low amp electric field to reduce crude oil viscosity. AOT installs inline on crude oil pipelines, operates unattended without interrupting pipeline flow, with full remote monitoring and control. More information is available online at www.qsenergy.com.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:QSEP), develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets. More information is available at www.qsenergy.com.

Company Contact:
QS Energy, Inc.
Tel: +1 844-645-7737
E-mail: investor@qsenergy.com
Sales: sales@qsenergy.com

SOURCE: QS Energy, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665533/QS-Energy-Inc-Fully-SEC-Compliant

Wertpapier


