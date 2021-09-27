checkAd

Calling All Creatives JOANN Stores Hiring Thousands Across the Country

JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN), the nation’s category leader in sewing and one of the fastest-growing players in the arts and crafts industry, is hiring Team Members to join a fun and engaging work environment, wherever they are and whatever their passions. Positions are available at the retailer’s 853 stores across the United States, and applicants can look forward to an inclusive and creative work setting with robust employee perks. JOANN Team Members enjoy a 30% off discount, competitive benefits, flexible schedules, opportunities for growth and on the job training. Additionally, JOANN is hosting nationwide hiring events on October 1, 2, 8 and 9. Interested candidates can simply walk into their local JOANN for immediate interviews, and on the spot job offers.

“At JOANN, our mission is to inspire creativity, and our Team Members are paramount to that goal,” said Janet Duliga, Chief Administration Officer, JOANN. “Our customers and our Team Members see JOANN as their Happy Place, and we invite applicants to enjoy where they work with the confidence that they will be joining a company that is committed to its People. Our store environment is engaging, fun and inclusive. We aim to ensure all Team Members feel welcomed and empowered to be their authentic selves at JOANN.”

In addition to an everyday 30% discount, current JOANN store Team Members can receive a cash incentive by referring candidates who accept an offer.

JOANN has remained committed to supporting its Team Members’ financial and physical wellness throughout the pandemic. Not only did the retailer refuse to furlough or lay off any of its Team Members, but it instituted a premium pay for all Store and Distribution Center Team Members that extended into 2021.

Interested candidates can apply for a variety of roles in stores, including Inventory Coordinators, Key Holders, Cashiers, Merchandise Replenishment Team Members, General Team Members and more. In addition, the company’s Distribution Centers are hiring across the country. Some of the openings include Order Selectors, Maintenance Technicians, Inventory Control, Receiving Clerks, Drivers, Supervisors and more.

Find openings in your area by visiting joann.com/careers/, or attending the nationwide hiring events on October 1, 2, 8 and 9 for a walk-in interview. Learn about our commitment to Diversity & Inclusion by visiting joann.com/diversity-inclusion/.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 853 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

