Flower One Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

“We are grateful for the support and vote of confidence signaled by an above-market transaction,” said Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s President and CEO. “As we have indicated since the restructuring, there are critical improvements that need to be made to the facility in order to assure we are able to produce at the quality and consistency levels required to achieve our corporate objectives. With this closing, and enhanced financial position, we now can begin implementing these improvements and introduce further automation – all with the goals of increasing productivity and profitability. Additionally, this closing positions Flower One for long term success while driving value for shareholders.”

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”), raising aggregate gross proceeds of US$5M. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Private Placement:

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 50,000,000 units (the “Units”), each Unit comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). The Company has reserved an option at its sole discretion to increase the size of the Private Placement by $10M to an aggregate of $15M. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for implementing critical improvements to the facilities and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Each Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.25 (the “Exercise Price”) at any time up to September 27, 2024, subject to adjustments in certain customary events, provided that if, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the closing price of the underlying common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange exceeds $0.29 (determined by converting the CAD$ closing price by the daily exchange rate published by the Bank of Canada for such date) to the Exercise Price for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event deliver a notice to the holders of such Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 90 days following the date of such notice. The Warrants are transferrable subject to written consent provided by the Company. The Warrants will provide for customary anti-dilution adjustments to protect their economic value, including corporate actions of the Company such as share splits or consolidations, reclassifications, non-cash distributions, and business combination transactions.