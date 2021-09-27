Skye Bioscience Announces $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors, for the purchase and sale in a registered direct offering of 77,777,779 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 77,777,779 shares of common stock, at an effective purchase price of $0.09 per share (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and associated warrant. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about September 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The warrants have an exercise price equal to $0.09 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.

The gross proceeds from the registered direct offering are expected to be approximately $7.0 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses. SKYE currently intends to use the net proceeds from this registered direct offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, other corporate expenses, the refinancing or repayment of our existing indebtedness and acquisitions of complementary products, product candidates, technologies, or businesses.

The securities described above are being offered and sold by SKYE pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-258243), including a base prospectus, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 29, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on August 9, 2021. The registered direct offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus relating to the securities being offered in the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.