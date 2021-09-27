checkAd

Sysorex Enters Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Augmented Reality Market with Investment in The Hunt – Launching NFTs with New Advisory Board Member Michael Bay

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 15:30  |  23   |   |   

Michael Bay, Producer and Director of Films Grossing Nearly $10 Billion, Purchases Sysorex Common Stock and Joins the Sysorex Advisory Board

Bay and Sysorex to Offer Novel NFTs Based on Bay’s Franchise Properties and Iconic Designs with Bay’s Signature Creative Approach

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI and HERNDON, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysorex (OTCQB: SYSX) (“Sysorex” or the “Company”), the preeminent, U.S.-based, publicly traded Ethereum mining and technologies company, today announced that it has completed an investment in The Hunt, a creative marketplace powered by Ethereum Blockchain technology to develop, display and sell augmented reality NFTs enhanced for immersive, mixed-reality-world platforms, and products through curated releases and experiences for the Metaverse in music, fashion and entertainment.   The Hunt has already generated more than 2 million downloads with more than 500 thousand unique monthly visitors.

The Hunt is a creative marketplace powered by the Ethereum Blockchain designed for streamlined purchases or sales of NFTs, powered by augmented reality technology. The NFTs are unique, one-of-a-kind and digitally verifiable, built and stored on the Ethereum Blockchain, and ready for novel display by application, website or viewable through augmented reality glasses. The NFTs may be brought into the physical world as products or through distinctive, exceptional extended reality (XR) visual experiences.

Sysorex is leading The Hunt’s new venture and is joined in its investment in The Hunt by a number of well-regarded investors including Michael Rubin, the majority owner and CEO of Fanatics, the world’s leading provider of sports merchandise, and Executive Chairman of Ruelala and Gilt; Rocco Basilico, Chief Wearables Officer of Luxottica, the world’s largest eyewear company; and Nick Ntertsas, a prominent early-stage investor and Founder and CEO of the expansive Ethernity NFT marketplace and investor at Bitcoin.com.

Michael Bay is an American film director and producer, best known for his big-budget, high-concept action films including the iconic Transformers movies, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, Bad Boys, The Island, Pain & Gain and The Rock. One of Hollywood’s most bankable feature film directors, he has three television shows in production and is currently producing four new films. He has won virtually every major award in the industry including Cannes’ Golden Lion, the Grand Prix Clio, and the Directors Guild of America’s Commercial Director of the Year award. His “Got Milk?” campaign resides in the permanent collection of New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sysorex Enters Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Augmented Reality Market with Investment in The Hunt – Launching NFTs with New Advisory Board Member Michael Bay Michael Bay, Producer and Director of Films Grossing Nearly $10 Billion, Purchases Sysorex Common Stock and Joins the Sysorex Advisory Board Bay and Sysorex to Offer Novel NFTs Based on Bay’s Franchise Properties and Iconic Designs with Bay’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...