Sysorex Enters Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Augmented Reality Market with Investment in The Hunt – Launching NFTs with New Advisory Board Member Michael Bay

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI and HERNDON, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysorex (OTCQB: SYSX) (“Sysorex” or the “Company”), the preeminent, U.S.-based, publicly traded Ethereum mining and technologies company, today announced that it has completed an investment in The Hunt, a creative marketplace powered by Ethereum Blockchain technology to develop, display and sell augmented reality NFTs enhanced for immersive, mixed-reality-world platforms, and products through curated releases and experiences for the Metaverse in music, fashion and entertainment. The Hunt has already generated more than 2 million downloads with more than 500 thousand unique monthly visitors.

The Hunt is a creative marketplace powered by the Ethereum Blockchain designed for streamlined purchases or sales of NFTs, powered by augmented reality technology. The NFTs are unique, one-of-a-kind and digitally verifiable, built and stored on the Ethereum Blockchain, and ready for novel display by application, website or viewable through augmented reality glasses. The NFTs may be brought into the physical world as products or through distinctive, exceptional extended reality (XR) visual experiences.

Sysorex is leading The Hunt’s new venture and is joined in its investment in The Hunt by a number of well-regarded investors including Michael Rubin, the majority owner and CEO of Fanatics, the world’s leading provider of sports merchandise, and Executive Chairman of Ruelala and Gilt; Rocco Basilico, Chief Wearables Officer of Luxottica, the world’s largest eyewear company; and Nick Ntertsas, a prominent early-stage investor and Founder and CEO of the expansive Ethernity NFT marketplace and investor at Bitcoin.com.

