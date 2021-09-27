Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.055 Per Share

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today announced that on September 22, 2021, its Board of Directors approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.055 per share. The dividend will be payable October 19, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 7, 2021. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 3.05%.

About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.62 billion at June 30, 2021, it is the parent company of the 98-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. There are 16 branches, including 12 in the Portland-Vancouver area and three lending centers. For the past seven years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.