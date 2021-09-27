checkAd

Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.055 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 15:30  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today announced that on September 22, 2021, its Board of Directors approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.055 per share. The dividend will be payable October 19, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 7, 2021. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 3.05%.  

About Riverview
Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.62 billion at June 30, 2021, it is the parent company of the 98-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. There are 16 branches, including 12 in the Portland-Vancouver area and three lending centers. For the past seven years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements.” These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.

Contacts:  Kevin Lycklama
  Riverview Bancorp, Inc. 360-693-6650




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.055 Per Share VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today announced that on September 22, 2021, its Board of Directors approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...