BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices

(PLX AI) – BASF says curtailed ammonia production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen.

BASF says due to the recent rise on natural gas prices in Europe, the economics for operating an ammonia plant in the region have become extremely challenging

