checkAd

BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices

Autor: PLX AI
27.09.2021, 15:32  |  63   |   |   

(PLX AI) – BASF says curtailed ammonia production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen. BASF says due to the recent rise on natural gas prices in Europe, the economics for operating an ammonia plant in the region have become extremely challengingBASF says …

  • (PLX AI) – BASF says curtailed ammonia production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen.
  • BASF says due to the recent rise on natural gas prices in Europe, the economics for operating an ammonia plant in the region have become extremely challenging
  • BASF says will continuously monitor the gas price development and adjust its ammonia production accordingly
BASF Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices (PLX AI) – BASF says curtailed ammonia production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen. BASF says due to the recent rise on natural gas prices in Europe, the economics for operating an ammonia plant in the region have become extremely challengingBASF says …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook
TotalEnergies, Safran Partner to Try to Make Aircraft Engines Compatible with 100% Sustainable Fuel
Genmab Has Blockbuster in Tivdak, Nordea Says, Lifting Price Target
Autoliv Rises More Than 2% as Brokers See Pent-Up Auto Demand
Andritz Gets MDF Fiber Preparation System Order in Turkey
Vestas Sells 250 MW Project by Its Development Arm in U.S.
Securitas Rises 3% After SEB Upgrades to Buy
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Chr. Hansen Dips as Analyst Sees Downside from Chinese Yoghurt Data
Titel
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board
Jungheinrich Gets Warehouse Automation Order in Poland
BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
Nel Gets Order for 5 MW Alkaline Electrolyser
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for Power Link Between Ireland and Great Britain
Norwegian Air Disputes NOK 400 Million Fee for Failure to Meet ETS Obligations
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Mercedes-Benz Joins Stellantis and TotalEnergies in Automotive Cells Company (ACC)
Stadler Rail Says OBB Train Contract in Danger After Austrian Court Decision
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:42 UhrBASF Targets EUR 22 Billion Sales from Sustainable Solutions by 2025
PLX AI | Analysen
12:00 UhrBASF geht von Milliardenumsätze im neuem China-Produktionsstandort aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06:56 UhrWOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax kehrt nach Wahl zur Tagesordnung zurück
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
24.09.21WOCHENAUSBLICK: Mit der Wahl werden auch an der Börse die Karten neu gemischt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.09.21BARCLAYS stuft BASF SE auf 'Equal Weight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
22.09.21Aktien: BASF, BioNTech, Mutares, Royal Dutch Shell, Lufthansa und China - die 4investors Top-News
4investors | Kommentare
22.09.21UBS stuft BASF SE auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
21.09.21BASF: Bewertung und Dividende als Argumente
4investors | Kommentare
21.09.21DZ BANK stuft BASF SE auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
21.09.21BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
PLX AI | Analysen