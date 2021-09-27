Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė“ shareholders

1. Regarding the assent to the consolidated interim report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2021. 1.1. To assent to the consolidated interim report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2021 (attached).

The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code 301844044, registered office at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, held on 27 September, 2021, adopted the following resolutions:

2. Regarding the approval of the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2021.

2.1. To approve the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2021 (attached).

3. Regarding the allocation of dividends for shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2021.

3.1. Taking into account that all the conditions for granting dividends for a period shorter than the financial year set forth in Article 601 (5) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania are met, to allocate dividends in the amount of EUR 43.75 million to the shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2021.

4. Regarding the election of the audit company to perform the audit of the financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and determination of the terms of payment for audit services.

4.1. To elect „KPMG Baltics", UAB as the audit company for the audit of financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2021 and 2022 and to pay for audit services no more than EUR 203,000.00 (two hundred three thousand euros) (VAT excluded) for the year 2021 and 2022.

5. Regarding the approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies.

5.1. To approve the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies (attached).

5.2. To determine the fixed base salary of a member of the Supervisory Board of AB AB “Ignitis grupė” – EUR 2000 (two thousand euros) before taxes, according to which, in accordance with Annex No 2 of the Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies, by applying the coefficient of the respective amount, the amounts of remuneration of the members of the collegial bodies of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies are calculated and determined.