Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global sexual wellness market report. The sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.83% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: APAC dominated the global sexual wellness market with a share of around 39.27% in 2020 and the region is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period. APAC will continue to be the largest market for condoms during the forecast period. In 2020, the male segment dominated the global sexual wellness market and held a share of close to 74.75%. However, the share of this segment is expected to decrease to almost 72.97% by 2025 owing to the growing focus of vendors towards creating female-centric products. Male condoms accounted for over 99% of the global market; however, the female condom segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of over 25% by 2026. In 2020, the sex toys segment led the global sexual wellness market and is witnessing high demand from countries such as the US, China , and Japan . The demand for condoms is expected to increase from institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, WHO, and other NGOs and foundations The most important and immediate need for condoms exists among women and girls. Female condoms account for less than 2% of the global condom market, and there is a huge opportunity for growth in this segment. Vendors who can increase their ability to cater to this customer base are expected to enjoy a competitive advantage in the market. The sales of condoms were drastically affected in 2020, especially in H1 2020. There was a massive fall in the sales of condoms with the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, the impact of COVID-19 on the condom market was the hardest in Q1 and Q2 2020, when the lockdown was strict. With reducing restrictions and restarting production, the condoms market started recovering in Q3 2020. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

