GGTOOR Launches Exploratory Team Into Adding eSports Wagering



THOMASVILLE, GA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company drew a combined total of over 1,700 registrations for the three online events this week (Pokemon TCG: Online, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, and Garena Free Fire,) ending the month with a very strong showing! We did not stop there - for the first time, we also had a presence at an in-person event, working with the Gaming Department of NecronomiCon in Tampa, Florida to provide cash prize support to dozens of games being held at the convention!

John V Whitman Jr, said, “I am proud to announce the Company has officially launched a team to explore expanding our global business to include online eSports wagering. eSports is exploding around the globe, and we believe one of the paths to becoming a Global Powerhouse will be the addition of eSports Wagering. We hired Chetu World-class Software Solutions to write code to enhance our GGToor Portal. They have experience in developing code for sports betting sites. Their first assignment for the Company is to increase functionality and enhance player experience is almost complete. Chetu has over 2,000 software programmers worldwide. The Company will soon be able to confidently claim we have one of the best, if not the best, gaming portals in the world.

Whitman went on to say, “The Company continues to experience tremendous growth. Discord net membership is up by over 650% since the beginning of the year and our registrations have shattered our projections. It took the Company over a year to reach 10,000 subscribers and if our current rate continues, we will hit 50,000 before year’s end. GGToor is exploding and I could not be prouder of our team for working relentlessly to make our Company the GOAT of eSports.”

As an eSports organizer, we identify games that we believe have room for growth in their competitive scene, and the resolute GGToor staff works hard to make the many facets of a successful tournament production look easy. The Company assists Tournament Organizers to administer tournaments, from the planning stages of rules creation, through promotion and registration, then culminating in execution on game day – helping players find and play their matches, answering their questions, settling any disputes, handling scorekeeping, working with content creators to provide commentary, then distributing prizing to the winners and content to social platforms.