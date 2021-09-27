checkAd

GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 16:00  |  13   |   |   

GGTOOR Launches Exploratory Team Into Adding eSports Wagering 

THOMASVILLE, GA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company drew a combined total of over 1,700 registrations for the three online events this week (Pokemon TCG: Online, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, and Garena Free Fire,) ending the month with a very strong showing! We did not stop there - for the first time, we also had a presence at an in-person event, working with the Gaming Department of NecronomiCon in Tampa, Florida to provide cash prize support to dozens of games being held at the convention!

John V Whitman Jr, said, “I am proud to announce the Company has officially launched a team to explore expanding our global business to include online eSports wagering. eSports is exploding around the globe, and we believe one of the paths to becoming a Global Powerhouse will be the addition of eSports Wagering. We hired Chetu World-class Software Solutions to write code to enhance our GGToor Portal. They have experience in developing code for sports betting sites. Their first assignment for the Company is to increase functionality and enhance player experience is almost complete. Chetu has over 2,000 software programmers worldwide. The Company will soon be able to confidently claim we have one of the best, if not the best, gaming portals in the world.

Whitman went on to say, “The Company continues to experience tremendous growth. Discord net membership is up by over 650% since the beginning of the year and our registrations have shattered our projections. It took the Company over a year to reach 10,000 subscribers and if our current rate continues, we will hit 50,000 before year’s end. GGToor is exploding and I could not be prouder of our team for working relentlessly to make our Company the GOAT of eSports.”

As an eSports organizer, we identify games that we believe have room for growth in their competitive scene, and the resolute GGToor staff works hard to make the many facets of a successful tournament production look easy. The Company assists Tournament Organizers to administer tournaments, from the planning stages of rules creation, through promotion and registration, then culminating in execution on game day – helping players find and play their matches, answering their questions, settling any disputes, handling scorekeeping, working with content creators to provide commentary, then distributing prizing to the winners and content to social platforms.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 25, 2021 GGTOOR Launches Exploratory Team Into Adding eSports Wagering  THOMASVILLE, GA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...