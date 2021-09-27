Jamf Appoints Linh Lam as Chief Information Officer

Jamf expands its executive leadership with Lam, who brings extensive IT leadership experience to the company.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the appointment of Linh Lam as the company’s Chief Information Officer. Lam will lead Jamf’s technology strategy to create and implement a model for the modern hybrid workplace as the company continues its rapid growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Linh to the Jamf team,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Linh has extensive background in IT, along with a tenured success as a leader of high performing teams. This experience will help Jamf internally implement the vision we have for the modern workplace - which is to empower individuals with technology that is enterprise-secure, consumer-simple, and protects personal privacy.”