Regarding the change of LITGRID AB registered and correspondence address

LITGRID AB (company code 302564383) informs about the change of Company’s registered and correspondence address. In accordance with Vilnius City Municipal Council decision No. 1-950 (https://aktai.vilnius.lt/document/30355325) dated 12 May 2021 Company’s new registered address is Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, LT-05131
Vilnius, Lithuania.
Other contact information of the Company did not change.
The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Project manager
Communication Division
Phone: +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu
