checkAd

Corporate Transactions Attorney Jay Blackman Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Private Equity Practice

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 16:22  |  15   |   |   

Houston, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jay Blackman, a corporate attorney whose practice focuses on private equity investment and mergers and acquisitions, with particular emphasis on the energy and real estate sectors, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a counsel in Houston.

Blackman previously served as assistant general counsel for the investment funds and joint ventures at Hines, the Houston-based real estate developer and asset manager, where he negotiated inbound investments in real estate development partnerships and investment funds. Prior to joining Hines, Blackman was a member of the mergers and acquisitions and capital markets groups at Vinson & Elkins and Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

As the newest addition to Hunton Andrews Kurth’s private equity practice, Blackman represents investors and their portfolio companies in connection with mergers, acquisitions, dispositions and strategic investments. He also advises on securities offerings, in addition to general corporate matters.

His broad M&A experience also includes assisting clients with general corporate, transactional, compliance, and regulatory matters, including governance, private securities offerings, investment fund compliance, and environmental, social, and governance policies.

“Jay’s experience helping clients negotiate sophisticated transactions and investments, both in house and as an outside advisor, perfectly complements the existing strengths of our private equity, M&A and corporate practices,” said Mike O’Leary, co-head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Corporate Team. “His commitment to providing outstanding client service and cultural fit within the firm align with our core values.”

Blackman’s notable prior representations include:

  • Representation of multiple private equity sponsors in connection with portfolio company formation, joint ventures, acquisitions, management incentive equity arrangements, equity offerings, financings, project development, compliance and ESG matters in sectors including energy (oil and gas, including upstream, midstream and downstream, renewables, infrastructure, and power), real estate (office, industrial/logistics, mixed-use, and multi-family residential), transportation and logistics, financial services, biotech, and software.
  • Representation of an investment fund sponsor in the structuring, formation and initial closing of a renewable energy investment fund and acquisition of five portfolio companies, and representation of portfolio companies in commercial contracts.
  • Representation of an investment fund sponsor in the structuring, formation and initial closing of a series of closed- and open-ended real estate investment funds targeting investments in North America and Asia.
  • Representation of a real estate developer in a variety of developments, redevelopments, acquisitions and joint ventures.

Blackman received his J.D. degree from Columbia Law School in 2007, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and senior editor of the Columbia Law Review.

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s private equity group regularly represents private equity funds, portfolio companies, institutional investors and public and private companies in all types of private equity transactions, including fund formations, acquisitions, investments, platform establishments, joint ventures, financings, recapitalizations, sales and other exit strategies.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713.

Attachment 

CONTACT: Jeremy Heallen
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
(713) 220-3713
jheallen@HuntonAK.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corporate Transactions Attorney Jay Blackman Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Private Equity Practice Houston, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jay Blackman, a corporate attorney whose practice focuses on private equity investment and mergers and acquisitions, with particular emphasis on the energy and real estate sectors, has joined …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...