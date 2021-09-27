Corporate Transactions Attorney Jay Blackman Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Private Equity Practice

Blackman previously served as assistant general counsel for the investment funds and joint ventures at Hines, the Houston-based real estate developer and asset manager, where he negotiated inbound investments in real estate development partnerships and investment funds. Prior to joining Hines, Blackman was a member of the mergers and acquisitions and capital markets groups at Vinson & Elkins and Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Houston, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jay Blackman , a corporate attorney whose practice focuses on private equity investment and mergers and acquisitions, with particular emphasis on the energy and real estate sectors, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a counsel in Houston.

As the newest addition to Hunton Andrews Kurth’s private equity practice, Blackman represents investors and their portfolio companies in connection with mergers, acquisitions, dispositions and strategic investments. He also advises on securities offerings, in addition to general corporate matters.

His broad M&A experience also includes assisting clients with general corporate, transactional, compliance, and regulatory matters, including governance, private securities offerings, investment fund compliance, and environmental, social, and governance policies.

“Jay’s experience helping clients negotiate sophisticated transactions and investments, both in house and as an outside advisor, perfectly complements the existing strengths of our private equity, M&A and corporate practices,” said Mike O’Leary, co-head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Corporate Team. “His commitment to providing outstanding client service and cultural fit within the firm align with our core values.”

Blackman’s notable prior representations include:

Representation of multiple private equity sponsors in connection with portfolio company formation, joint ventures, acquisitions, management incentive equity arrangements, equity offerings, financings, project development, compliance and ESG matters in sectors including energy (oil and gas, including upstream, midstream and downstream, renewables, infrastructure, and power), real estate (office, industrial/logistics, mixed-use, and multi-family residential), transportation and logistics, financial services, biotech, and software.

Representation of an investment fund sponsor in the structuring, formation and initial closing of a renewable energy investment fund and acquisition of five portfolio companies, and representation of portfolio companies in commercial contracts.

Representation of an investment fund sponsor in the structuring, formation and initial closing of a series of closed- and open-ended real estate investment funds targeting investments in North America and Asia.

Representation of a real estate developer in a variety of developments, redevelopments, acquisitions and joint ventures.

Blackman received his J.D. degree from Columbia Law School in 2007, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and senior editor of the Columbia Law Review.

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s private equity group regularly represents private equity funds, portfolio companies, institutional investors and public and private companies in all types of private equity transactions, including fund formations, acquisitions, investments, platform establishments, joint ventures, financings, recapitalizations, sales and other exit strategies.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jeremy Heallen Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (713) 220-3713 jheallen@HuntonAK.com