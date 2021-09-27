Quad M Solutions Inc .'s Subsidiary NuAxess Inc. enters into a sales, marketing and reinsurance agreement with Mammoth Life and Reinsurance LLC.

EDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quad M Solutions Inc. (OTCPink:MMMM)’s NuAxess Inc. entered into a commercial agreement with Mammoth Life and Reinsurance LLC.(www.mammothlife.com). Mammoth is a modern data-driven fronting carrier platform that delivers accessible and inclusive insurance products and solutions into the U.S. market. Mammoth creates solutions aimed at the un/underinsured insurance markets via its technologies and data-driven processes that open unique access to untapped markets delivering enhanced pricing and risk containment capabilities. Mammoth is a national insurance and reinsurance operation and the only MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) certified insurance company in the U.S. Quad M Solutions Inc.’s staffing solution is perfectly designed for Mammoth’s clients. Collectively, the companies will target the large and growing independent contractor and GIG worker market which subsumes over 2 million MBEs.



Mr. Joseph Frontiere, CEO of Quad M solutions Inc. said “This is a game changing deal for Quad M. It not only allows the company to advertise and sell our solutions as the most cost effective full medical insurance solution through traditional insurance channels, but allows us to team up with highly experienced insurance professionals who are using cutting edge technology to both identify new, and to expand traditional markets. We are excited to partner with the only MBE certified medical insurance platform in the U.S. and believe that Mammoth’s growth trajectory will be among the steepest in the insurance industry. We expect Quad M’s growth to be a significant percentage of Mammoth’s business”

Mr. Paul Ford, Co-Founder and Chairman of Mammoth Life and Reinsurance LLC. said “Given that we are a modern insurance company focused on utilizing the best of breed technologies, Quad M’s suite of proprietary insurance technologies for the staffing industry is very attractive. We intend to focus on the large un/underinsured markets including PEO’s (professional Employer Associations) that target small businesses, large corporations using PEO’s, and over 2 million MBE corporations. We are proud to work with Quad M and believe our partnership will hyper-accelerate each company’s growth.”