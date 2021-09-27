checkAd

Applied DNA Receives Purchase Orders Totaling $1.6 Million to Tag Textile Fibers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 16:30  |  32   |   |   

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced that it received purchase orders from a textile customer totaling $1.6 million to supply molecular taggant to tag textile fibers. The Company expects to ship the majority of the total value of the purchase orders during the current quarter ending September 30, 2021, with the balance expected to be shipped in the subsequent quarter.

Concurrently, the Company announced that it is progressing textile projects (cotton, man-made cellulosic fibers, recycled polyester, leather, down and feather, and specialty coatings) with leading apparel brands that, if successful and adopted by said brands and their suppliers, would represent new commercial opportunities for Applied DNA in fiscal 2022. These projects include textiles of multiple fibers with customer operations in the Americas, Europe, the U.K., and Southeast Asia.

The molecular taggant, a key component to CertainT, the Company’s traceability system, serves as a unique identifier that can be tested for its presence as the tagged material travels throughout virtually any global supply chain. CertainT for textiles is proven at a commercial scale, which is essential to brands and manufacturers with diversified supply chains that require scale, flexibility, and traceability.

“We are pleased to see demand for tagged textiles approaching pre-pandemic levels,” said MeiLin Wan, vice president of Textile Sales at Applied DNA. “The pandemic has forced textile brands and their suppliers to reimagine their supply chain models to prioritize sustainability, brand protection, and supply chain traceability. Having spent the pandemic positioning CertainT as the means through which to accelerate their traceability investments, we believe that the projects before us represent the future of textile supply chain traceability.”

Added Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA, “The shock waves created by the pandemic, together with newly expanded government regulations that require greater proof of product provenance, have created an urgent need for supply chain traceability that can only be addressed, we believe, through a holistic approach that marries secure technologies and systems to deliver true end-to-end traceability. With CertainT, brands and their suppliers can deliver on their brand promise from fiber to finished goods utilizing a platform that is proven at commercial scale across three continents. Unlike our competitors, we believe CertainT provides cost-effective supply chain traceability that can withstand the scrutiny of government agencies and judicial court systems. CertainT is the trust that brands and their suppliers seek and that which their customers demand and deserve.”

