checkAd

Poda Announces Completion of Name Change

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
27.09.2021, 16:40  |  22   |   |   

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company")
(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF)is pleased to announce the completion of name
change from Poda Lifestyle and Wellness to Poda Holdings, Inc. pursuant to a
directors' resolution. The Company's shares will remain trading on the Canadian
Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") under the ticker symbol "PODA" upon the
opening of the markets on September 27th, 2021.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change is
73044N10 4 (ISIN: CA73044N1042). No action is required by stockholders and
outstanding stock certificates are not affected by the name change and will not
need to be exchanged.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged CFN Enterprises
Inc., owner and operator of CFN Media, to provide social media and client
outreach strategy services for the Company.

On Behalf of the Board,
Ryan Selby
CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
investors@podalifestyle.com
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3303126-1&h=4014437953&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.po
dalifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.com

ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE

Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of
heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the
risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a
patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which
are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the
Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices
and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the
most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda
Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over
60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. The
Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely
closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements and
provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully patented system
is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products
suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn(TM)
Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused
with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free
alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond
Burn(TM) Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience
of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the
tobacco.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of
applicable securities laws. Although Poda Lifestyle believes in light of the
experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future
developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the
expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue
reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Lifestyle can give no
assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place
undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments
may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The
statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda
Lifestyle undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or
statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Lifestyle, its securities,
or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Lifestyle disclaims any
intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether
as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other
than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156037/5031215
OTS: Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Poda Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Poda Announces Completion of Name Change - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF)is pleased to announce the completion of name change from Poda Lifestyle and Wellness to Poda Holdings, Inc. pursuant to a directors' resolution. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wirtschaft mahnt zur Eile: Deutschland kann sich keine Hängepartie leisten / RWE-Chef fordert schnelle Regierungsbildung
Baugewerbe: Fliesenleger Jannic Schlachter holt Gold bei EuroSkills (FOTO)
Huawei und Drittanbieter sind sich einig: Verlustfreies Ethernet-basiertes NVMe over Fabric (NoF) ist die unvermeidliche Wahl in der ...
Baugewerbe: Nationalteam Baugewerbe beendet EuroSkills in Graz erfolgreich / Gold geht an Fliesenleger Jannic ...
Huawei bringt Cloud-Netzwerklösung für Flughäfen auf den Markt, um die digitale ...
Ökobrennstoff Holz: Die erneuerbare Energie aus der Region
Huawei ermöglicht ISP B2B-Transformation und MSP die Service-Entwicklung
IT-Unternehmen TIMOCOM setzt seit Jahren auf New Work und baut Vorreiterrolle aus
EuGH im Dieselabgasskandal: Das Thermofenster der Volkswagen AG ist unzulässig (FOTO)
ALDI SÜD erstmalig als GREEN BRAND ausgezeichnet (FOTO)
Titel
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
Stimmungskiller, Kommentar zum Markt für Börsengänge von Christoph Ruhkamp
Casio bringt EDIFICE-Kooperationsmodell mit Honda Racing in "Championship White" auf den ...
Corona-Hilfen: Segen oder Fluch? (FOTO)
Hauck & Aufhäuser gewinnt Stephan Edelmann als Geschäftsführer in der Rolle als ...
Digitale Abschlussprüfung: Viel Effizienzpotenzial bleibt ungenutzt
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:31 UhrPoda gibt Namensänderung bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen