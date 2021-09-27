Poda Announces Completion of Name Change

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company")

(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF)is pleased to announce the completion of name

change from Poda Lifestyle and Wellness to Poda Holdings, Inc. pursuant to a

directors' resolution. The Company's shares will remain trading on the Canadian

Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") under the ticker symbol "PODA" upon the

opening of the markets on September 27th, 2021.



The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change is

73044N10 4 (ISIN: CA73044N1042). No action is required by stockholders and

outstanding stock certificates are not affected by the name change and will not

need to be exchanged.





The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged CFN EnterprisesInc., owner and operator of CFN Media, to provide social media and clientoutreach strategy services for the Company.On Behalf of the Board,Ryan SelbyCEO, Director, and Chairman of the BoardPoda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)investors@podalifestyle.comhttps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3303126-1&h=4014437953&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.podalifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.comABOUT PODA LIFESTYLEPoda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization ofheat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce therisks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed apatented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, whichare both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of theCompany's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devicesand the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with themost convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. PodaLifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. TheCompany's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completelyclosed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements andprovides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully patented systemis one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB productssuffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn(TM)Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infusedwith synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-freealternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. BeyondBurn(TM) Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experienceof traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without thetobacco.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning ofapplicable securities laws. Although Poda Lifestyle believes in light of theexperience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected futuredevelopments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that theexpectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, unduereliance should not be placed on them because Poda Lifestyle can give noassurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not placeundue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developmentsmay differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Thestatements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PodaLifestyle undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations orstatements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Lifestyle, its securities,or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Lifestyle disclaims anyintent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whetheras a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, otherthan as required by applicable securities laws.The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not acceptresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156037/5031215OTS: Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.