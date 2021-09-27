checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.09.2021 / 16:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI
894500686FYLLZD3M624 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.36 EUR 1376.08 EUR
13.26 EUR 13671.06 EUR
13.28 EUR 1766.24 EUR
13.30 EUR 23062.20 EUR
13.32 EUR 16676.64 EUR
13.34 EUR 27707.18 EUR
13.36 EUR 6065.44 EUR
13.38 EUR 5592.84 EUR
13.40 EUR 10693.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.3264 EUR 106610.8800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


27.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70317  27.09.2021 



