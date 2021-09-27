checkAd

Collaboration between Fundación Real Madrid and Millicom - TIGO for social sports projects in Latin America

Collaboration between Fundación Real Madrid and Millicom|TIGO for social sports projects in Latin America

  • Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos visited Ciudad Real Madrid

Madrid, September 27, 2021 - Florentino Pérez has met with the CEO of Millicom | TIGO, Mauricio Ramos in Ciudad Real Madrid to sign the alliance that, over the next 5 years, will facilitate the sustainability of more than 65 social sports projects by the Foundation in nine Latin American countries (Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Paraguay) and the United States.

Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services, with more than 55 million customers in 10 countries in Latin America and Africa, and with social contributions in each community since 1990, becomes a new global supporter for the social sports projects of Fundación Real Madrid.

Thanks to this collaboration with Millicom, more than 11,200 boys and girls and their families will be trained in the responsible and productive use of the internet, access to digital tools, and prevention of cyberbullying, as well as programs to empower women and promote the employability of women and young people.

“This alliance is based on values ​​that we share with Real Madrid to improve education and the future of children, because connectivity and football bring people together. Our commitment to build digital highways that connect people, improve lives and support the development of communities is tireless,” said the CEO of Millicom during his meeting with Florentino Pérez.

With this collaboration, Millicom joins the group of advocates that supports the sustainability of the Foundation's projects in the Americas, including Fundación MAPFRE, Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz, AT&T, the Inter-American Development Bank, Globalvia and Kontiki Expeditions. The Foundation comprehensively supports 22,000 boys and girls in the Americas, with education in values ​​through sports, food, school reinforcement, and more.

