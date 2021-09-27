checkAd

Approved base prospectus of AB Šiaulių bankas

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE.

On 27 September 2021 the Bank of Lithuania approved the base prospectus of EUR 250,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note (hereinafter, the “Notes”) Programme, hereinafter, the “Notes”) of AB Šiaulių bankas (hereinafter, the “Bank”) regarding introduction of Notes to trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius (hereinafter, the “Prospectus”, please see the attached documents).

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This notification is not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or elsewhere where such dissemination is not appropriate.

Distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the securities may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

No offer or invitation to acquire securities of the Bank is being made by or in connection with this notification. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information on the Bank, the Notes and their admission to trading on the regulated market. The Prospectus is published on the website of the Bank (www.sb.lt) as well as on www.nasdaqbaltic.com and www.crib.lt.

Approval of the Prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities admitted to trading on a regulated market. The potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities. Furthermore, the Prospectus has been prepared on the basis that there was no and there will be no public offers of Bonds based on the Prospectus, as it is established in Regulation 2017/1129.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head or Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
tel. +370 5 203 2200

