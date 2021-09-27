PicPay of Brazil Chooses ActionIQ to Enhance Customer Experience and Support Massive Growth

"As PicPay continues its enormous growth trajectory, it's critical for us to enhance customer experience and strengthen customer loyalty," said Gui Telles, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at PicPay. "We selected ActionIQ for its ability to integrate easily, make it possible for us to understand our customers better and to make personalized product offers along the customer journey."

With ActionIQ, PicPay will have 360-degree visibility into each customer and will be able to orchestrate personalized omnichannel customer journeys at scale, thus preventing customer churn, strengthening loyalty and driving revenue.

"2020 was a year of explosive growth for PicPay in terms of customer base and revenue," said Tamara Gruzbarg, Head of Customer Insights & Strategy at ActionIQ. "As this growth continues, we're excited to be working with PicPay to support its digital transformation and to orchestrate offers across all product lines to support omnichannel customer journeys."

Based in Sao Paulo and Espirito Santo, Brazil, PicPay is a financial services platform that includes a digital wallet app that enables users to send and receive money, pay bills, store loyalty cards and more. As the Brazilian payments application with the largest number of registered users -- 55 million -- PicPay seeks to offer products and services for every moment of its customers' daily lives, combining the benefits of five fronts in a single platform: social, digital, market portfolio financial, PicPay Store and advertisements.

ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels.

