Alcon Honored with FutureEdge 50 Award

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, has been recognized as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Award from International Data Group (IDG). This prestigious award is bestowed upon organizations for pushing the edge with innovative technologies to advance their business for the future.

The FutureEdge 50 Award recognizes ForeSight – a proprietary, world-class enterprise data and analytics platform developed by Alcon. The platform, which was scalable and secure in just 12 months, included several essential benefits to Alcon, including enabling the organization to separate its IT services from its former parent company as Alcon transitioned into an independent company.

“I am both thrilled and humbled to accept the FutureEdge 50 award on behalf of Alcon’s entire IT organization,” said Sue-Jean Lin, Alcon Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Transformation Officer. “In becoming an independent, standalone company, ForeSight was critical to ensuring a complete and on-time separation of our legacy global IT infrastructure. The platform enabled Alcon to realize time and cost savings – while also positioning the company as a data analytics industry leader.”

Alcon took an innovative approach with ForeSight by designing and rapidly building the platform in increments, rather than taking months to create a multi-year roadmap. This agile approach enabled Alcon to design, build and implement the first iteration of the fully functional data and analytics platform in only 67 days.

“This year’s class of FutureEdge winners demonstrated enormous innovation, creativity and resilience as they grappled to advance their businesses during a challenging 2020,” said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications, Inc. and the FutureEdge 50 Awards chair. “We are honored to showcase their initiatives and recognize the teams that made them happen as they create a future edge for their organizations through technology.”

The FutureEdge 50 Award comes on the heels of an array of acknowledgments Alcon received this year, including the CIO of the Year ORBIE Award; Best Place to Work 2021 certification: Alcon U.S. and Alcon Malaysia; Top Employer 2021 certification: Europe; and, Top Employer 2021 certification: Alcon Brazil, Alcon France, Alcon Poland, Alcon Russia, Alcon Spain and Alcon Switzerland, among others.

Alcon accepted its award at the Future of Work Summit, which was held virtually on September 22, 2021.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

About the FutureEdge 50 Awards

The FutureEdge 50 Awards recognize organizations pushing the edge with new technologies to advance their business for the future. The successor to the Digital Edge 50 awards, the FutureEdge 50 will recognize not only established initiatives driving business success but also early-stage projects pursued for their watershed potential. These initiatives may be in R&D, proof of concept or pilot phases. With this, the FutureEdge 50 awards aim to bring the most cutting-edge trials and applications of emerging technologies – and the innovative cultures enabling them — to our audience at the Future of Work Summit.

