checkAd

Vigil Health Solutions Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 17:16  |  20   |   |   

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (“Vigil” or the “Company”) (TSX-VEN: VGL) announced today that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) has accepted a notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “Bid”). Pursuant to the notice accepted by the Exchange, the Company may, during the period commencing September 30, 2021 and ending September 29, 2022, purchase for cancellation, through the facilities of the Exchange and alternative Canadian trading systems, at the market price of the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”) at the time of purchase, up to 900,000 Common Shares representing approximately 4.96% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares. In accordance with the policies of the Exchange, a purchase of Common Shares under the Bid may not, when aggregated with the total of all other purchases in the preceding 30 days, whether through the facilities of the Exchange or otherwise, exceed 2% of the Common Shares outstanding at that time.

The Company is undertaking the Bid because, in the opinion of its board of directors, the market price of the Common Shares, from time to time, may not fully reflect the underlying value of its operations and future growth prospects, and in such circumstances the purchase of Common Shares may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Company’s funds.

During the period from September 30, 2020 to September 26, 2021, under the Company’s normal course issuer bid which expires on September 29, 2021, the Company has purchased for cancellation 59,500 Common Shares at an average price of $0.34 per share for a total cost of $19,992.50.

The Company has retained Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management for the purposes of conducting the Bid.

In connection with the Bid, Vigil has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker (“ASPP”). The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the Bid at times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Common Shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self‑imposed blackout periods. Pursuant to the ASPP, before entering into a blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the Bid in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Purchases under the ASPP will be made by the designated broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the Company in accordance with the policies of the Exchange, the ASPP and applicable Canadian securities laws. The ASPP will be in effect for the term of the Bid.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vigil Health Solutions Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (“Vigil” or the “Company”) (TSX-VEN: VGL) announced today that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) has accepted a notice of intention to make a normal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...