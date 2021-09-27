

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.09.2021 / 17:19

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Niggemann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI

529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A3E5B58

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 57,460 subscription rights.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.5255 EUR 156.581 EUR 2.5255 EUR 608.6455 EUR 2.5255 EUR 793.007 EUR 2.5195 EUR 158.7285 EUR 2.52 EUR 869.40 EUR 2.519 EUR 876.612 EUR 2.5195 EUR 1171.5675 EUR 2.5195 EUR 1143.853 EUR 2.52 EUR 640.08 EUR 2.522 EUR 731.38 EUR 2.522 EUR 287.508 EUR 2.5265 EUR 631.625 EUR 2.5265 EUR 917.1195 EUR 2.529 EUR 1213.92 EUR 2.529 EUR 627.192 EUR 2.5295 EUR 538.7835 EUR 2.516 EUR 558.552 EUR 2.516 EUR 601.324 EUR 2.5275 EUR 1769.25 EUR 2.5275 EUR 593.9625 EUR 2.5295 EUR 1760.532 EUR 2.529 EUR 391.995 EUR 2.5295 EUR 594.4325 EUR 2.5295 EUR 622.257 EUR 2.529 EUR 708.12 EUR 2.53 EUR 845.02 EUR 2.53 EUR 614.79 EUR 2.53 EUR 586.96 EUR 2.53 EUR 741.29 EUR 2.53 EUR 554.07 EUR 2.53 EUR 556.60 EUR 2.53 EUR 1505.35 EUR 2.538 EUR 449.226 EUR 2.5385 EUR 177.695 EUR 2.539 EUR 12.695 EUR 2.542 EUR 510.942 EUR 2.5415 EUR 609.96 EUR 2.541 EUR 787.71 EUR 2.5405 EUR 1247.3855 EUR 2.5395 EUR 629.796 EUR 2.53 EUR 741.29 EUR 2.542 EUR 790.562 EUR 2.542 EUR 663.462 EUR 2.542 EUR 508.40 EUR 2.544 EUR 623.28 EUR 2.542 EUR 622.79 EUR 2.542 EUR 945.624 EUR 2.542 EUR 561.782 EUR 2.542 EUR 688.882 EUR 2.542 EUR 1321.84 EUR 2.544 EUR 908.208 EUR 2.542 EUR 688.882 EUR 2.542 EUR 876.99 EUR 2.542 EUR 625.332 EUR 2.541 EUR 716.562 EUR 2.541 EUR 2081.079 EUR 2.542 EUR 749.89 EUR 2.542 EUR 803.272 EUR 2.542 EUR 157.604 EUR 2.542 EUR 73.718 EUR 2.5435 EUR 1096.2485 EUR 2.542 EUR 577.034 EUR 2.542 EUR 940.54 EUR 2.542 EUR 508.40 EUR 2.542 EUR 630.416 EUR 2.5415 EUR 554.047 EUR 2.536 EUR 727.832 EUR 2.5415 EUR 1019.1415 EUR 2.5415 EUR 625.209 EUR 2.537 EUR 88.795 EUR 2.5415 EUR 642.9995 EUR 2.5415 EUR 510.8415 EUR 2.5415 EUR 582.0035 EUR 2.541 EUR 569.184 EUR 2.54 EUR 556.26 EUR 2.542 EUR 559.24 EUR 2.542 EUR 955.792 EUR 2.542 EUR 571.95 EUR 2.542 EUR 1009.174 EUR 2.542 EUR 632.958 EUR 2.542 EUR 493.148 EUR 2.542 EUR 569.408 EUR 2.5445 EUR 595.413 EUR 2.5445 EUR 590.324 EUR 2.542 EUR 587.202 EUR 2.542 EUR 574.492 EUR 2.542 EUR 666.004 EUR 2.542 EUR 843.944 EUR 2.542 EUR 597.37 EUR 2.542 EUR 523.652 EUR 2.542 EUR 518.568 EUR 2.542 EUR 660.92 EUR 2.542 EUR 709.218 EUR 2.545 EUR 931.47 EUR 2.545 EUR 702.42 EUR 2.545 EUR 674.425 EUR 2.545 EUR 236.685 EUR 2.5475 EUR 1072.4975 EUR 2.5475 EUR 698.015 EUR 2.5475 EUR 680.1825 EUR 2.5475 EUR 680.1825 EUR 2.5475 EUR 667.445 EUR 2.5475 EUR 677.635 EUR 2.5475 EUR 680.1825 EUR 2.5475 EUR 680.1825 EUR 2.5465 EUR 623.8925 EUR 2.5455 EUR 700.0125 EUR 2.5415 EUR 1247.8765 EUR 2.5415 EUR 597.2525 EUR 2.5475 EUR 833.0325 EUR 2.5465 EUR 539.858 EUR 2.5465 EUR 611.16 EUR 2.5465 EUR 1123.0065 EUR 2.5465 EUR 595.881 EUR 2.5465 EUR 1342.0055 EUR 2.5465 EUR 720.6595 EUR 2.5465 EUR 572.9625 EUR 2.547 EUR 420.255 EUR 2.546 EUR 567.758 EUR 2.546 EUR 516.838 EUR 2.542 EUR 571.95 EUR 2.545 EUR 554.81 EUR 2.543 EUR 549.288 EUR 2.5415 EUR 587.0865 EUR 2.542 EUR 1420.978 EUR 2.542 EUR 762.60 EUR 2.5475 EUR 568.0925 EUR 2.5495 EUR 670.5185 EUR 2.5495 EUR 512.4495 EUR 2.5465 EUR 606.067 EUR 2.548 EUR 568.204 EUR 2.548 EUR 527.436 EUR 2.5475 EUR 639.4225 EUR 2.5475 EUR 596.115 EUR 2.5475 EUR 560.45 EUR 2.548 EUR 698.152 EUR 2.548 EUR 1192.464 EUR 2.548 EUR 542.724 EUR 2.55 EUR 550.80 EUR 2.5495 EUR 627.177 EUR 2.549 EUR 525.094 EUR 2.5495 EUR 535.395 EUR 2.5495 EUR 545.593 EUR 2.55 EUR 734.40 EUR 2.5495 EUR 553.2415 EUR 2.55 EUR 624.75 EUR 2.55 EUR 601.80 EUR 2.55 EUR 589.05 EUR 2.55 EUR 545.70 EUR 2.55 EUR 535.50 EUR 2.55 EUR 517.65 EUR 2.5495 EUR 578.7365 EUR 2.55 EUR 532.95 EUR 2.55 EUR 583.95 EUR 2.55 EUR 1249.50 EUR 2.5495 EUR 810.741 EUR 2.5485 EUR 779.841 EUR 2.55 EUR 4554.30 EUR 2.55 EUR 591.60 EUR 2.55 EUR 606.90 EUR 2.55 EUR 777.75 EUR 2.553 EUR 617.826 EUR 2.553 EUR 597.402 EUR 2.5575 EUR 1652.145 EUR 2.5575 EUR 516.615 EUR 2.5575 EUR 544.7475 EUR 2.556 EUR 580.212 EUR 2.5545 EUR 1067.781 EUR 2.555 EUR 669.41 EUR 2.5525 EUR 528.3675 EUR 2.555 EUR 1027.11 EUR 2.5555 EUR 1006.867 EUR 2.5545 EUR 1172.5155 EUR 2.5545 EUR 577.317 EUR 2.556 EUR 1111.86 EUR 2.5575 EUR 1030.6725 EUR 2.5575 EUR 1319.67 EUR 2.5575 EUR 603.57 EUR 2.5575 EUR 616.3575 EUR 2.5575 EUR 15636.555 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.5441 EUR 146185.0945 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

27.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

