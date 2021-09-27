checkAd

WSGF - World Series of Golf Inc Gains Attention as Netflix Launches Series on Vacation Rentals (VIDEO)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Dallas, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") is featured in a video news report from Small Cap Daily:

World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC ticker: WSGF) has recently announced they will be initiating a name change to reflect its new business focus, initiated last year, serving the short-term vacation rental industry.

This comes as WSGF has highlighted the recent ABC News feature on a new Netflix series called World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.

Company Website: https://www.vaycaychella.com/
Netflix Series: https://www.netflix.com/ca/title/8106...

https://youtu.be/IRO6XZ5BJbo

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit  https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376

