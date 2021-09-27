Microfluidics Market worth $58.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Microfluidics Market by Product (Devices, Components (Chip, Sensor, Pump, Valve)), Application (IVD (POC, Clinical, Veterinary), Research, Manufacturing, Therapeutics), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Academic Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Microfluidics Market is projected to reach USD 58.8 billion by 2026 from USD 20.7 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

The Microfluidic technologies offer quick analysis, reduced reagent consumption, and accurate test results and help in reducing the overall cost of the drug development process. In addition to these factors, the demand for microfluidics technology is increasing owing to the growing demand and adoption of PoC diagnostic devices, such as glucose monitoring and pregnancy test kits. The factors such as regulatory approval process which are time consuming & complex and the level of acceptance of microfluidics in the existing workflow are restraining the growth of the market. Emergence of microfluidic based 3D cell cultures systems, growing Asian market, expanding applications of drug delivery technologies using microfluidics are some growth opportunities for microfluidics market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the overall microfluidics industry in positive ways. The demand for rapid diagnostic tests, POC tests, and IVD devices with microfluidic technology utilized in drug discovery and COVID-19 testing has witnessed a significant demand. Several industry players are focusing on introducing rapid antigen tests based on microfluidics technology to detect COVID-19. Regulatory authorities also have extended support to approve microfluidics tests to combat the pandemic. Thus, the microfluidics industry has experienced positively as well as negative effects, and key players have undertaken strategic decisions to cope with the situation. The increasing number of rapid diagnostic tests, POC tests, and IVD devices also increase the demand for microfluidics kits to ensure the accuracy and precision of patients' sample results.