checkAd

Cushman & Wakefield Represents Sterling Bay and J.P. Morgan Asset Management in the Sale of Class A Office Building in Chicago

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 17:30  |   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the commercial real estate services firm has represented Sterling Bay, the Chicago-based real estate investment and development firm, and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in the sale of 210 N. Carpenter in Chicago’s Fulton Market District.

Tom Sitz, David Knapp, Cody Hundertmark, Dan Deuter and Paul Lundstedt of Cushman & Wakefield represented Sterling Bay and J.P. Morgan Asset Management in the sale to Deka Immobilien, a German investment firm.

The recently constructed 12-story, Class A office building is at the center of Fulton Market, a thriving live-work-play neighborhood and bustling tech hub. It is fully leased to six tenants. Completed in 2019, 210 N. Carpenter is LEED Gold Certified, WELL Health-Safety Certified and features state-of-the-art amenities including flexible floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop pool, tenant lounge and gaming area, full-service fitness center and locker rooms, a programmed yoga room, conference facilities and on-site parking.

“The sale of this trophy office asset is further evidence that downtown Chicago, and Fulton Market specifically, remains a prime destination for the world’s largest and most sophisticated investors,” Sitz said.

210 N. Carpenter was developed by Sterling Bay. Solomon Cordwell Buenz served as architect of record; interiors were designed by IA Interior Architects; and the general contractor was Leopardo Companies.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Represents Sterling Bay and J.P. Morgan Asset Management in the Sale of Class A Office Building in Chicago Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the commercial real estate services firm has represented Sterling Bay, the Chicago-based real estate investment and development firm, and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.09.21Cushman & Wakefield Hires Aubrey Waddell as Global Occupier Services’ Head of Commercial Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Cushman & Wakefield Represents Tenant and Landlord in 96,000-SF Office/Life Sciences Headquarters Lease in San Diego
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Cushman & Wakefield Commits to Industry-Leading Science Based Targets and Reaching Net Zero Emissions Across Its Value Chain by 2050
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Cushman & Wakefield Named World’s Best Real Estate Advisor and Consultant by Euromoney for Fourth Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $71M Industrial Sale in Florida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten