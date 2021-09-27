Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|Geraint Jones and his wife, Karen Jones (PCA)
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR and his wife, Karen Jones, as PCA
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares held jointly by Geraint Jones and his wife, Karen Jones. 7,050 shares were sold on 24th September 2021 at an average price of £34.32 and 7,050 shares were sold on 27th September 2021 at an average price of £33.96.
|c)
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|GBP 34. 13824
|14,100
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
GBP 481,349
GBP 34. 13824
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|The transaction took place on the 24th and 27th September 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
