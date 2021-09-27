Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 100,711 Ageas shares in the period from 20-09-2021 until 24-09-2021.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 20-09-2021 41,350 1,616,181 39.09 38.62 39.81 21-09-2021 23,269 909,304 39.08 38.69 39.39 22-09-2021 8,867 349,291 39.39 39.08 39.81 23-09-2021 6,000 239,247 39.87 39.72 40.17 24-09-2021 21,225 850,894 40.09 39.61 40.31 Total 100,711 3,964,917 39.37 38.62 40.31

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 340,171 shares for a total amount of EUR 14,037,547.

This corresponds to 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

