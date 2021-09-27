checkAd

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital markt information

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital markt information

27.09.2021 / 17:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - 6. Interim Reporting

In the time period from 20 September 2021 until and including 24 September 2021, a number of 175,145 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the share buyback was announced on 16 August 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
20.09.2021 43,397 39.34
21.09.2021 40,000 39.35
22.09.2021 30,000 39.50
23.09.2021 30,000 40.10
24.09.2021 31,748 39.61
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 24 September 2021 amounts to 1,008,931 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, 27 September 2021

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board




