STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHAPE Q

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) is pleased to announce its strategic investment in shape Q. Flow Traders has also joined shape Q’s advisory board

Founded in 2020, shape Q is a software driven technology startup based in The Netherlands, which has developed a pan-European Request for Quote (RfQ) marketplace for physical energy, green energy and environmental commodities. For more information on shape Q, please visit www.shapeq.io

Dennis Dijkstra, CEO, commented:

We are delighted to have completed this strategic investment in shape Q. We have seen first-hand the positive impact that RfQ platforms have had on off-exchange trading and are confident that this will also benefit the physical energy and environmental commodities markets. This investment is aligned with our overall strategic ecosystem approach and ESG ambitions as well underscoring our longstanding commitment to driving electronification and transparency in financial markets.“

Massimo Noto, shape Q Co-founder, added:

Flow Traders‘ strategic investment will allow shape Q to advance our product and feature development and roll out. We remain convinced that energy trading suffers from a technology gap which creates an opportunity for an OTC RfQ electronic marketplace. We are very much grateful for the support from a leading technology-enabled liquidity provider such as Flow Traders.

Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.
Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer
Phone:         +31 20 7996799
Email:        investor.relations@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning. Please visit www.flowtraders.com for more information.

