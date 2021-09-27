VINCI is awarded the Port Rail Transformation Project in Melbourne (Australia)

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary based in Australia, has been selected for a design and build rail and pavement upgrade contract of the Port of Melbourne, Australia’s largest container and general cargo port, handling more than one-third of the nation’s container trade.

This early contractor involvement (ECI) project, worth 125 million AUD (€77 million), will allow more containers moved by rail more efficiently, by-passing roads in inner Melbourne. In addition to increase existing terminal capacity, it includes a new rail terminal construction.

Works will take place from October 2021 to 2023.

Seymour Whyte will also implement environmental initiatives:

a water treatment system to treat contaminated ground water

all asphalt and concrete being recycled

assessment of the reuse of approximately 33 000m 3 of soil on-site to reduce the amount of new material used on-site

of soil on-site to reduce the amount of new material used on-site demolition works anticipated to achieve an 80%+ recycle rate

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment