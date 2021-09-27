Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) announces a new Profile Report recently released and published by WallStreet Research (WSR), a top-ranked independent research firm with a history spanning over four decades. WallStreet Research is ranked Number One on the Google, Yahoo, and Bing search engines for both small and micro-cap research with a global following. The WSR Profile Report on The 4Less Group, Inc., together with additional information about WallStreet Research, is available at www.WallStreetResearch.org. The WSR Profile Report highlights the Company’s recent accomplishments and growth plans for 2021 and beyond.

Mr. Alan Stone, CEO of WallStreet Research has stated: “We are pleased to commence initiation of WSR Profile coverage on The 4Less Group, Inc., a fast growing, vertically integrated, global auto parts sales and supply e-commerce company. The Company’s new website, www.AutoParts4Less.com now in beta testing, looks extremely promising and is positioned for rapid growth in 2021 and 2022. Our report includes analytics and metrics on how the company compares favorably to its industry competitors and highlights the growth trends in the online e-commerce industry within the automotive aftermarket sectors. Our research team includes three top ranked equity analysts.”

Highlights of the Report

The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (the Company), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, owns and operates various e-commerce websites and functions efficiently as a retailer and distributor of auto and truck parts in the United States. Presently it offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com, Bumpers4LESS.com, and TruckBedCovers4LESS.com Websites.

The Company offers parts for over twenty-eight makes of vehicles and for over one hundred models. There are products for sixty-six subcategories including wheels, electronics, and interior parts.

The Company will be taking proactive measures to drive revenue growth, such as sourcing additional funding and reducing operating expenses. Once achieved, and assuming future capital raises are successful, the Company will be in a stronger position to grow its revenue streams and scale its business given the exceptionally large market size that they compete in. The Company has previously given guidance of revenues between $13-14 million for the current fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, and its revenues have grown by 28% in the first half of this current fiscal year.