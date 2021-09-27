Saia LTL Freight Opens New Virginia Terminal

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has opened a new terminal today in Fredericksburg, Virginia. This is the fourth facility for the company in the state and the third terminal to be opened by the carrier this year. Located approximately 50 miles south of Washington, D.C., the Fredericksburg facility complements previous openings in the mid-Atlantic region. Saia plans to open four additional terminals through the end of the fourth quarter.



"As demand for our services continues to grow in this market, the opening of our new Fredericksburg terminal will provide our customers with more direct shipping points and the type of quality service their supply chains require,” said Saia Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “We are excited to become a part of the historic Fredericksburg community and look forward to providing pickup and delivery service there starting today."