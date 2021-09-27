checkAd

Saia LTL Freight Opens New Virginia Terminal

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has opened a new terminal today in Fredericksburg, Virginia. This is the fourth facility for the company in the state and the third terminal to be opened by the carrier this year. Located approximately 50 miles south of Washington, D.C., the Fredericksburg facility complements previous openings in the mid-Atlantic region. Saia plans to open four additional terminals through the end of the fourth quarter.

"As demand for our services continues to grow in this market, the opening of our new Fredericksburg terminal will provide our customers with more direct shipping points and the type of quality service their supply chains require,” said Saia Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “We are excited to become a part of the historic Fredericksburg community and look forward to providing pickup and delivery service there starting today."

Saia continues to hire team members for the new terminal including drivers and dockworkers as well as sales personnel. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

“Customers recognize that we are investing in our network for their benefit,” Mull explained. “While we’ve previously focused on our Northeast expansion, terminals like Fredericksburg are aiding us in filling in geography, which helps us drive our customers’ success.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 172 terminals across the country and employs over 11,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com





