checkAd

DGAP-DD FCR Immobilien AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.09.2021, 18:01  |  23   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.09.2021 / 18:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: CM Center Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Falk
Last name(s): Raudies
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FCR Immobilien AG

b) LEI
967600LT9MY90VC0Y128 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC913

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.30 EUR 5842500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.3000 EUR 5842500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FCR Immobilien AG
Kirchplatz 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
Germany
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70313  27.09.2021 



FCR Immobilien Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD FCR Immobilien AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27.09.2021 / 18:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia zur Wahl des Berliner Abgeordnetenhauses und zum Volksentscheid: Berlin braucht ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed ...
DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights to finance sales growth ...
Modern Plant Based Foods meldet Ausverkauf seiner Fertigsuppen im E-Commerce Angebot von Costco.ca ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG acquires established office property Bonnanova for special fund
DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung von Umsatzwachstum und ...
DGAP-News: Nantes University Hospital Doses First Patients with Eckert & Ziegler's Novel Ga-68 Imaging Agent ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres bis zum 30. Juni 2021 bekannt und gibt ...
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: PureGRAPH(R)-Produktpalette um EVA-Träger und kundenspezifische Optionen ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:03 UhrDGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:03 UhrDGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:01 UhrDGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:00 UhrDGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:00 UhrDGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.09.21DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.09.21DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10.09.21DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10.09.21DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.09.21DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings