checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics to Host an “Immuno-Oncology R&D Day” On October 12th, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 18:00  |  38   |   |   

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today announced that it will host a virtual and in-person R&D Day on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CEST/ 10:00 a.m. EDT, being hosted in Paris.

The event, which will feature presentations by leading clinicians as well as key members of the OSE Immunotherapeutics management team, will provide an update on:

  • The Company’s strategy to build a leading portfolio of best- and first-in-class cancer immunotherapies.
  • OSE’s goal to position Tedopi as a new standard of care in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) failure and its ongoing clinical development as a maintenance therapy for ovarian and pancreatic cancers.
  • Recent clinical data supporting development of first-in-class CD47/SIRPα pathway targeting antibody BI 765063 alone and in combination with anti-PD-1 ezabenlimab in solid tumours.
  • OSE’s emerging best- and first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio which includes a novel myeloid cell “Don’t Eat Me” signal targeting CLEC-1 and a bispecific antibody platform (BiCKI) whose first candidate, BiCKI-IL-7 both combines an anti-PD-1 and the cytokine signal interleukin-7 (IL-7).

Amongst the R&D Day’s key speakers are:

  • Pr. Benjamin Besse, Director of Clinical Research at Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France), will present the positive final results of the Phase 3 Tedopi clinical program in NSCLC, called Atalante-1, as well as an overview of the current landscape in NSCLC post-ICI.
  • Dr. Philippe Cassier, Medical Oncologist at Leon Berard Cancer Center (Lyon, France), will highlight Phase 1 results of BI 765063 alone and in combination with ezabenlimab.

     

Date: Tuesday, October 12th, 2021
Time: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CEST / 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT

Details for the virtual R&D Day :

The live webcast of the event will be available from 3:30 p.m. CEST / 9:30 a.m. EDT
at the following link:
https://www.financelive.fr/oseo-immuno/inscription/

A replay of the webcast following the event will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website:
 https://ose-immuno.com/en/

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Seite 1 von 3
OSE Immunotherapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSE Immunotherapeutics to Host an “Immuno-Oncology R&D Day” On October 12th, 2021 Regulatory News: OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today announced that it will host a virtual and in-person R&D Day on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CEST/ 10:00 a.m. EDT, being hosted in Paris. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces H1 2021 Results and Provides a Corporate Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Secondary Resistant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients in Secondary Resistance to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class SIRPα Inhibitor BI 765063 in Advanced Solid Tumors at ESMO 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class SIRPα Inhibitor BI 765063 in Advanced Solid Tumors at ESMO 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten