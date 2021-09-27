checkAd

Media Advisory Glenroy, Inc. Announces TruRenu, the Official Brand Name of their Sustainable Flexible Packaging Portfolio for Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Pet Food & Treats, Nutraceutical, Personal Care and Household Products Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 18:00  |  25   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Pack Expo Las Vegas, Glenroy Inc., a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, announced “TruRenu” as the official brand name for their sustainable flexible packaging portfolio to help brands and retailers achieve their sustainability goals.

The TruRenu sustainable flexible packaging portfolio features recyclable pouches and film laminations that qualify for the How2Recycle store drop-off label program, post-consumer recycled (PCR) pouches and film laminations made with up to 53% recycled content, the award winning premade STANDCAP Pouch in a PCR format with up to 48% recycled content, and the new recycle-ready premade STANDCAP Pouch, an innovative 100% Polyethylene structure designed to meet all the critical technical recycling guidelines from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR).

“As an active participant in the circular economy, Glenroy is focused more than ever on delivering sustainable flexible packaging solutions for our customers, retailers, and consumers,” said Evan Arnold, vice president of business development at Glenroy. “The TruRenu sustainable flexible packaging portfolio represents our commitment to help brands meet their stated sustainability goals, and our dedication to providing sustainable flexible packaging solutions that protect products and the environment.”

As a sustainable flexible packaging company, Glenroy is dedicated to preserving the environment through operating efficiencies and flexible packaging development. Their team of professionals continues to work with brand owners, partners, retailers, and vendors to find new ways to reduce the environmental impact of flexible packaging. The TruRenu sustainable flexible packaging portfolio is poised to enable the circular economy and provides another step in the right direction to significantly reduce plastic waste.

Glenroy has a development pipeline of industry-focused sustainable flexible packaging innovations that will be added to the TruRenu sustainable flexible packaging portfolio and announced as they are released. Learn more about the TruRenu sustainable flexible packaging portfolio at glenroy.com/eco.

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, an eco-friendly, award winning inverted pouch. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information on Glenroy's sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

Editorial Contact:

Ken Brunnbauer
800-824-1482
ken.brunnbauer@glenroy.com 
www.glenroy.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a4aad00-a8ed-4c33 ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Media Advisory Glenroy, Inc. Announces TruRenu, the Official Brand Name of their Sustainable Flexible Packaging Portfolio for Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Pet Food & Treats, Nutraceutical, Personal Care and Household Products Industries LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today at Pack Expo Las Vegas, Glenroy Inc., a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, announced “TruRenu” as the official brand name for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
WSGF - World Series of Golf Inc Gains Attention as Netflix Launches Series on Vacation Rentals ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Unveil its Parathyroid Hormone Receptor Antagonist Program at the ...
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...