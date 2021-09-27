LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Pack Expo Las Vegas, Glenroy Inc., a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, announced “TruRenu” as the official brand name for their sustainable flexible packaging portfolio to help brands and retailers achieve their sustainability goals.

“As an active participant in the circular economy, Glenroy is focused more than ever on delivering sustainable flexible packaging solutions for our customers, retailers, and consumers,” said Evan Arnold, vice president of business development at Glenroy. “The TruRenu sustainable flexible packaging portfolio represents our commitment to help brands meet their stated sustainability goals, and our dedication to providing sustainable flexible packaging solutions that protect products and the environment.”

As a sustainable flexible packaging company, Glenroy is dedicated to preserving the environment through operating efficiencies and flexible packaging development. Their team of professionals continues to work with brand owners, partners, retailers, and vendors to find new ways to reduce the environmental impact of flexible packaging. The TruRenu sustainable flexible packaging portfolio is poised to enable the circular economy and provides another step in the right direction to significantly reduce plastic waste.

Glenroy has a development pipeline of industry-focused sustainable flexible packaging innovations that will be added to the TruRenu sustainable flexible packaging portfolio and announced as they are released. Learn more about the TruRenu sustainable flexible packaging portfolio at glenroy.com/eco.

Glenroy, Inc. is a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, an eco-friendly, award winning inverted pouch. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information on Glenroy's sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

