Paris, September 27, 2021 6:30 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 15,250 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 20/09/2021 FR0000131757 3,500 64.16
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2021 FR0000131757 222 63.66
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2021 FR0000131757 25 63.42
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2021 FR0000131757 15 62.45
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2021 FR0000131757 2,738 63.86
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 22/09/2021 FR0000131757 64 65.25
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 22/09/2021 FR0000131757 2,686 65.03
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/09/2021 FR0000131757 130 65.44
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/09/2021 FR0000131757 56 65.45
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/09/2021 FR0000131757 256 65.87
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/09/2021 FR0000131757 2,558 65.81
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 24/09/2021 FR0000131757 102 65.97
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 24/09/2021 FR0000131757 235 66.17
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 24/09/2021 FR0000131757 2,663 65.91
*2 digit rounding after the decimal     TOTAL 15,250 64.92
Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of September 20th, 2021) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

25/10/2021: Publication of 2021 third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its 13,000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the building of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

CONTACT INVESTISSEURS

Directrice des Relations Investisseurs

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com


 

 

  		CONTACT PRESSE

 

Directrice de la Communication

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com


 

Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr

 

 

