Eramet announces the purchase of 15,250 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 20/09/2021 FR0000131757 3,500 64.16 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2021 FR0000131757 222 63.66 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2021 FR0000131757 25 63.42 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2021 FR0000131757 15 62.45 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2021 FR0000131757 2,738 63.86 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 22/09/2021 FR0000131757 64 65.25 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 22/09/2021 FR0000131757 2,686 65.03 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/09/2021 FR0000131757 130 65.44 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/09/2021 FR0000131757 56 65.45 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/09/2021 FR0000131757 256 65.87 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/09/2021 FR0000131757 2,558 65.81 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 24/09/2021 FR0000131757 102 65.97 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 24/09/2021 FR0000131757 235 66.17 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 24/09/2021 FR0000131757 2,663 65.91 *2 digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 15,250 64.92

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of September 20th, 2021) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases



Calendar

25/10/2021: Publication of 2021 third-quarter turnover

