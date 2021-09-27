Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

To the Holders of the €500,000,000 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022

ISINs: XS1703900594 AND XS1703900164

COMMON CODES: 170390059 AND 170390016

EC Finance plc (the "Issuer") hereby gives notice to the holders of its €500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the "Notes") of its intention to redeem the entire principal amount of Notes outstanding in accordance with paragraph 6 thereof and Section 3.01 of the indenture, dated as of November 2, 2017 (the "Indenture") among the Issuer, Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (formerly Europcar Groupe S.A.) and Europcar International S.A.S.U., as Guarantors, The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, as Trustee, Transfer Agent, Principal Paying Agent and Notes Security Agent, and The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Luxembourg Branch, as Registrar, Listing Agent, Luxembourg Paying and Transfer Agent. Capitalized terms have the meanings given to them in the Indenture.