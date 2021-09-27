Safran Names Pascal Bantegnie New CFO
(PLX AI) – Safran says Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022.He will also be responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real EstateHe succeeds Bernard Delpit, who is …
(PLX AI) – Safran says Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022.He will also be responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real EstateHe succeeds Bernard Delpit, who is …
- (PLX AI) – Safran says Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022.
- He will also be responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real Estate
- He succeeds Bernard Delpit, who is leaving after almost 7 years
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare