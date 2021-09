Safran Names Pascal Bantegnie New CFO Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 18:34 | | 34 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 18:34 | (PLX AI) – Safran says Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022.He will also be responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real EstateHe succeeds Bernard Delpit, who is … (PLX AI) – Safran says Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022.He will also be responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real EstateHe succeeds Bernard Delpit, who is … (PLX AI) – Safran says Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022.

He will also be responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real Estate

He succeeds Bernard Delpit, who is leaving after almost 7 years



