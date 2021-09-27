checkAd

Safran Names Pascal Bantegnie New CFO

Autor: PLX AI
27.09.2021, 18:34  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Safran says Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022.He will also be responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real EstateHe succeeds Bernard Delpit, who is …

  • (PLX AI) – Safran says Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022.
  • He will also be responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real Estate
  • He succeeds Bernard Delpit, who is leaving after almost 7 years
SAFRAN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safran Names Pascal Bantegnie New CFO (PLX AI) – Safran says Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022.He will also be responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real EstateHe succeeds Bernard Delpit, who is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook
Autoliv Rises More Than 2% as Brokers See Pent-Up Auto Demand
TotalEnergies, Safran Partner to Try to Make Aircraft Engines Compatible with 100% Sustainable Fuel
Genmab Has Blockbuster in Tivdak, Nordea Says, Lifting Price Target
Securitas Rises 3% After SEB Upgrades to Buy
Vestas Will See Increased Importance from Project Development, Sydbank Says
Vestas Sells 250 MW Project by Its Development Arm in U.S.
BASF Targets EUR 22 Billion Sales from Sustainable Solutions by 2025
Titel
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board
Jungheinrich Gets Warehouse Automation Order in Poland
BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
Nel Gets Order for 5 MW Alkaline Electrolyser
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for Power Link Between Ireland and Great Britain
Norwegian Air Disputes NOK 400 Million Fee for Failure to Meet ETS Obligations
Mercedes-Benz Joins Stellantis and TotalEnergies in Automotive Cells Company (ACC)
Stadler Rail Says OBB Train Contract in Danger After Austrian Court Decision
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 38/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
22.09.21ROUNDUP: Airbus sieht sich mit Wasserstoffantrieb auf richtigem Weg
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Airbus-Chef: Wasserstoffantrieb dürfte sich durchsetzen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Deutsche Post und Santander im Stoxx 50 Europe
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
18.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 37/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
11.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 36/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
04.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 35/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
01.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Deutsche Post und Santander ziehen in Stoxx 50 Europe ein
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Stellantis im EuroStoxx 50 und Deutsche Post im Stoxx 50 erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
31.08.21INDEX-MONITOR: Stellantis im EuroStoxx 50 und Deutsche Post im Stoxx 50 erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte