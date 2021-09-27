Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Safran Names Pascal Bantegnie New CFO (PLX AI) – Safran says Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022.He will also be responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real EstateHe succeeds Bernard Delpit, who is …



