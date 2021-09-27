checkAd

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc - Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 18:39  |  30   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 20 August 2021, Tiziana Life Sciences Plc (“Old Tiziana”) announced that it has formally commenced its strategic plan to change its corporate structure by establishing Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (“New Tiziana”), a Bermuda-incorporated company, as the ultimate parent company of the of the Tiziana Group, to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Scheme”).

The board of directors of Old Tiziana (the “Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting held earlier today in connection with the Scheme:

  • a majority in number of the Scheme Shareholders who voted (either in person or by proxy), representing not less than 75 per cent in value of the Scheme Shares held by the Scheme Shareholders approved the Scheme at the Court Meeting; and
  • the requisite majority of Old Tiziana Shareholders voted to pass the Special Resolutions and the Ordinary Resolution proposed at the General Meeting.

Details of the resolutions passed are set out in the notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting contained in Parts VIII and IX (respectively) of the scheme document published and posted to Old Tiziana shareholders on 3 September 2021 (the “Scheme Document”). Full details of the Scheme are set out in the Scheme Document.

The total number of ordinary shares in Old Tiziana in issue at the Voting Record Time (being 6.00 p.m. on 23 September 2021) was 194,612,289 ordinary shares of 3 pence each. As at the Voting Record Time, Tiziana did not hold any Old Tiziana shares in treasury.

A summary of the voting results in relation to the Court Meeting and the General Meeting is set out below.

Voting Results of the Court Meeting

At the Court Meeting convened in accordance with an order of the Court dated 26 August 2021, a majority in number of the Scheme Shareholders who voted (either in person or by proxy) and who together represented 99.11 per cent. in value of the Scheme Shares held by those Scheme Shareholders, voted by way of poll in favour of the resolution to approve the Scheme. Each Scheme Shareholder, present in person or by proxy, was entitled to one vote for each Scheme Share held at the Voting Record Time.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc - Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting LONDON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - On 20 August 2021, Tiziana Life Sciences Plc (“Old Tiziana”) announced that it has formally commenced its strategic plan to change its corporate structure by establishing Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (“New …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
iBio Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
WSGF - World Series of Golf Inc Gains Attention as Netflix Launches Series on Vacation Rentals ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...